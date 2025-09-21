Baugh & Associates LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 3.3% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 69,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Vantage Wealth raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 248,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

