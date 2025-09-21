Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 89,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 19.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 100,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

