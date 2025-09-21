TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.56.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $255.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

