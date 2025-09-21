Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 31,300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $314.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $315.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

