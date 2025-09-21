Perpetual Ltd Buys 3,439 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $676,322,000 after acquiring an additional 316,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,482,000 after acquiring an additional 594,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 146.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012,743 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.94 on Friday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 4,459 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $267,317.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,354.35. This trade represents a 34.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $865,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,413. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,256 shares of company stock worth $64,129,551 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

