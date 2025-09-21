Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 242,236 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 170.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,236 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Atlassian worth $78,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Atlassian by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,330,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,642,699.20. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,330,337.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,642,699.20. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,278 shares of company stock valued at $99,596,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $169.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -170.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.