Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $162.84 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.01. The firm has a market cap of $253.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

