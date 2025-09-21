Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 11,769 BlackRock $BLK

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,349,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at $296,002,472.28. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,142.76 on Friday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,119.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,013.18. The company has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

