Head to Head Review: Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) vs. California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) and Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Erin Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $3.20 billion 1.44 $376.00 million $7.32 7.51 Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Erin Energy.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for California Resources and Erin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 1 10 3 3.14 Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

California Resources currently has a consensus target price of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.11%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Erin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 16.14% 11.95% 6.00% Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

California Resources beats Erin Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the wholesale power market and utility sector; and developing various carbon capture and storage projects in California. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

