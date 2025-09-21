Whitener Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,418,000 after purchasing an additional 116,535 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $804.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $738.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $638.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $809.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

