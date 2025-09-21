Bank & Trust Co Trims Position in Mercury General Corporation $MCY

Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Mercury General comprises about 1.3% of Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.1%

Mercury General stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury General Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.77. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

