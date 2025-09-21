Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Unum Group $UNM

Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Unum Group by 155.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $93,287,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,881,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Unum Group by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,205,000 after buying an additional 719,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 9,017.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,620,000 after acquiring an additional 711,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

