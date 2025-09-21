Sign (SIGN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $100.87 Million

Sign (SIGN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Sign has a total market capitalization of $100.87 million and approximately $22.96 million worth of Sign was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sign has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sign token can currently be bought for about $0.0841 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sign alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115,503.68 or 0.99874095 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113,790.70 or 0.98562614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00350114 BTC.

Sign Profile

Sign’s genesis date was April 28th, 2025. Sign’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sign is medium.com/ethsign. Sign’s official website is sign.global. Sign’s official Twitter account is @sign.

Buying and Selling Sign

According to CryptoCompare, “Sign (SIGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sign has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sign is 0.08280165 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $30,928,482.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sign.global/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sign directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sign should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sign using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sign and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.