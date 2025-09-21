Lift Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDL)

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Lift Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges. Lift Dollar has a market cap of $1.42 million and $604.74 thousand worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lift Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lift Dollar Token Profile

Lift Dollar’s genesis date was June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 48,705,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,322 tokens. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. Lift Dollar’s official website is liftdollar.com. The official message board for Lift Dollar is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight.

Lift Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 48,705,983.39545171. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 0.99875155 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $54,485.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

