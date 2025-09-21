Zircuit (ZRC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.04 Million

Zircuit (ZRC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Zircuit has a market capitalization of $55.74 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zircuit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zircuit has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zircuit

Zircuit’s genesis date was November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2. Zircuit’s official message board is discord.gg/zircuit. Zircuit’s official website is www.zircuit.com.

Buying and Selling Zircuit

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,194,923,458 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.02549376 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,900,807.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zircuit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zircuit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

