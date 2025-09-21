Nexusmind Price Hits $5.18 on Exchanges (NMD)

Nexusmind (NMD) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Nexusmind has a total market cap of $427.33 thousand and $157.93 worth of Nexusmind was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexusmind has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Nexusmind token can now be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00004479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexusmind alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115,503.68 or 0.99874095 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113,790.70 or 0.98562614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00350114 BTC.

Nexusmind Token Profile

Nexusmind was first traded on September 7th, 2023. Nexusmind’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500 tokens. Nexusmind’s official website is nexusmind.io/index. Nexusmind’s official message board is medium.com/@mynexusmind. Nexusmind’s official Twitter account is @mynexusmind.

Nexusmind Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexusmind (NMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nexusmind has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,257,502 in circulation. The last known price of Nexusmind is 5.46733759 USD and is down -17.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmind.io/index.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexusmind directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexusmind should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexusmind using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexusmind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexusmind and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.