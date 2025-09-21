BFUSD (BFUSD) Price Hits $1.00

BFUSD (BFUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One BFUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00000864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BFUSD has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $4.60 million worth of BFUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BFUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BFUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115,503.68 or 0.99874095 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113,790.70 or 0.98562614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00350114 BTC.

About BFUSD

BFUSD’s total supply is 1,660,000,100 tokens. The official website for BFUSD is www.binance.com/en/bfusd. BFUSD’s official Twitter account is @binance.

BFUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BFUSD (BFUSD) is a cryptocurrency . BFUSD has a current supply of 1,660,000,100. The last known price of BFUSD is 0.99980419 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,822,469.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/bfusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BFUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BFUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BFUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BFUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BFUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.