Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. $GMRE

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 38,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 144,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11,234.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMRE opened at $7.54 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $504.28 million, a PE ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Global Medical REIT’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 22nd. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, September 21st.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $37.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.57 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 7.32%. Global Medical REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 857.14%.

Global Medical REIT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 57,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $372,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,000. The trade was a 55.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 161,350 shares of company stock worth $1,052,016. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

