Congress Park Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of FSLR opened at $212.49 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.06 target price (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

