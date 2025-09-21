Congress Park Capital LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. $HRTX

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,632 shares during the quarter. Heron Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.5% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC owned about 1.49% of Heron Therapeutics worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,112,000. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 5,286,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,542 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,752,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 431,918 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 373,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $225.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.22. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.08 million. Heron Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 2,387,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $3,580,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 29,100,728 shares in the company, valued at $43,651,092. This trade represents a 8.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Morgan acquired 1,766,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,649,819.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,753,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,129,935. This represents a 25.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

