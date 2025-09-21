Congress Park Capital LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total value of $4,503,161.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,352,153.01. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total transaction of $18,491,734.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,650,885.78. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $656.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $614.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $688.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.44.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

