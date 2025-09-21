Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in EPR Properties $EPR

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 63.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.2%

EPR opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.32. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,587.95. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

