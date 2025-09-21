Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Announces Dividend of $0.52

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5183 per share on Monday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 783.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.

Shanghai Industrial Trading Up 4.7%

SGHIY opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. Shanghai Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses.

