Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Announces Dividend of $0.52

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5183 per share on Monday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 783.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.
Shanghai Industrial Trading Up 4.7%
SGHIY opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. Shanghai Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
About Shanghai Industrial
