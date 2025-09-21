Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $480.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $480.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

