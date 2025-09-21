Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 307,217 Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF $GYLD

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 307,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 15.75% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GYLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

NYSEARCA GYLD opened at $13.68 on Friday. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.0753 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

