Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Plans $0.06 Interim Dividend

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 153.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 28th.
Charter Hall Retail REIT Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.84, a PEG ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60.
Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile
