Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Plans $0.06 Interim Dividend

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 153.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 28th.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.84, a PEG ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60.

Get Charter Hall Retail REIT alerts:

Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). Charter Hall is one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.