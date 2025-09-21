Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $669,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF $EWS

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF comprises about 0.6% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3,088.3% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 7,693,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452,439 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1,054.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,391,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,677 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,530,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,355,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 235,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

