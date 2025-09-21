Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (CMTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on October 14th

Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1,854.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th.
Cementos Argos Trading Up 20.2%
Cementos Argos stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Cementos Argos has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.
About Cementos Argos
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cementos Argos
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.