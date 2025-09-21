Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (CMTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on October 14th

Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1,854.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th.

Cementos Argos Trading Up 20.2%

Cementos Argos stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Cementos Argos has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

