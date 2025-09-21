Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0876 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 111.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th.

Rightmove Trading Down 0.7%

Rightmove stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

