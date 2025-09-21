Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2,935.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1,170.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Koninklijke Philips

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.