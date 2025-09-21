1,505 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Acquired by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $255.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $286.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

