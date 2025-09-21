Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flex by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 666,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after acquiring an additional 434,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,571,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 256,198 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,153.72. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,667. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

