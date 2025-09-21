Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $44.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

