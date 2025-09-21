Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Stock Position Increased by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $21,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

