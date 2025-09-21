Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 2.2% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.66% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $16,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,201,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,427,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 769,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 337,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.