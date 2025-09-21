Matador Resources Company $MTDR Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Matador Resources by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,076.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 112,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,863.74. This represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $47,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,375. This represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $549,188. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Down 4.2%

MTDR opened at $45.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $64.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

