Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 484.3% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride bought 3,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.04 per share, with a total value of $195,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 63,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,324.80. The trade was a 4.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares in the company, valued at $15,466,466.89. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $1,079,566. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $68.17 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cooper Companies



The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

