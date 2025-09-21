Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF $IBIG

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.67% of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

