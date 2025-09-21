5,765 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Acquired by A&I Financial Services LLC

A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,071,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,043,000 after buying an additional 237,720 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,710,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,853,000 after purchasing an additional 226,761 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,446 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,466,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,370,000 after acquiring an additional 646,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.