Avanza Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,833 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $161.29 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $162.53. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.93 and a 200 day moving average of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

