Avanza Fonder AB Acquires 1,827 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,821,000 after acquiring an additional 787,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,421,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,599,000 after acquiring an additional 363,402 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,984,000 after acquiring an additional 404,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cencora by 42.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 9.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,890,000 after purchasing an additional 154,311 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.25.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,080,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $290.32 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.42 and a 200 day moving average of $287.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

