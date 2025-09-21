A&I Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

A&I Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 377,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SEE opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

