AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Sold by Clio Asset Management LLC

Clio Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 11.1% of Clio Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clio Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AutoZone by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $4,260.00 to $4,925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,399.18.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO opened at $4,132.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,898.57 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,034.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3,800.20.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

