CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Holdings Boosted by A&I Financial Services LLC

A&I Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,704,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,847,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,220,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $97,092,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,143,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,907,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $153,755.63. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,198.20. This represents a 45.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.51. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

