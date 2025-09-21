A&I Financial Services LLC Sells 10 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

A&I Financial Services LLC lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in NVR by 116,808.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,528,000 after acquiring an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $8,103.91 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7,998.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,496.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $120.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

