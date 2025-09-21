Avanza Fonder AB Sells 2,042 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Avanza Fonder AB cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,939 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,042,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,734,101,000 after buying an additional 1,822,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,046,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,162,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $498,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.1%

FCX stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

