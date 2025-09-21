Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. 620,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,918,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 5.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 2,777,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,003,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,030,762. The trade was a 44.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 82.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 8,963,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,243 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,970,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,381,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,687,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 1,074,375 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,429,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

