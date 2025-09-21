Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$30.66 and last traded at C$30.61, with a volume of 665474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPM. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Macquarie raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

