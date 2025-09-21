QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $9.11. QuantaSing Group shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 917,729 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on QSG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QuantaSing Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of QuantaSing Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.10 to $9.52 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.52.

The firm has a market cap of $511.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of -0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Analysts expect that QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantaSing Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantaSing Group by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of QuantaSing Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantaSing Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QuantaSing Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

