Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 1823136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uranium Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $495.80 million, a P/E ratio of -371.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. Uranium Royalty had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. On average, analysts predict that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UROY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 5.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,590,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 9.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 269,810 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 4.6% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 2,441,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 47.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,480,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 474,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 3,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 504,813 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

